NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 29 Saturday.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table After AUS vs ENG, Match 26: New Zealand Top Group 1, India Lead Group 2

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will square off against each other at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 29 Saturday. Also Read - Aaron Finch in Complete Awe of India vs Pakistan Humdinger at MCG, Says Can't Wait to Retire and Watch it Live

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs SL Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read - Wasim Akram LAMBASTES Babar Azam Following Shock Loss vs Zimbabwe; Questions Shoaib Malik's Absence

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will take place at 1 PM IST – October 29.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

NZ vs SL My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Kusal Mendis, Dananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Kane Williamson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Santner, Chamika Karunaratne.

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

NZ vs SL Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c) , Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.

NZ vs SL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

NZ vs SL Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill.

Sri Lanka Squad: Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay.