Home

Sports

NZ Vs SL FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

NZ Vs SL FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

NZ vs SL Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

NZ Vs SL FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand is set to take on Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka in match 41 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on November 9. The match holds huge value for the Kiwis as a victory will put them closer to the semis. For that to happen, the Blackcaps will have to win against the Lankan Lions and expect England to lose against Pakistan not more than 130 runs. As of now, Pakistan and Afghanistan are also the contenders for the semi-final stage apart from New Zealand.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2 PM IST.

Where will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How we can watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of NZ vs SL will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Watch New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.