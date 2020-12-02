NZ vs WI Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st Test

New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's NZ vs WI at Seddon Park, Sydney. The excitement of red-ball cricket returns as 1st Test between New Zealand A and West Indies is all set to get underway on Wednesday. The 1st Test NZ vs WI match will begin at 03:30 AM IST – December 3. After beating West Indies 2-0 in the three-match T20I series, New Zealand will now host them for the two-match Test series, starting from December 3. The West Indies put up a solid show in the T20I series but the hosts were marginally better than them. With the return of experienced campaigners Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, New Zealand will be once against favourites against West Indies in the Test series too.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between New Zealand vs West Indies will take place at 03.30 AM (IST) – December 3 Wednesday in New Zealand. Also Read - New Zealand vs West Indies: Colin de Grandhomme Ruled Out of Tests; Mitchell Santner to Lead in Final T20I

Time: 03:30 AM IST. Also Read - NZ vs WI 2020 Squad: New Zealand Pick Devon Conway For T20Is; Kane Williamson, Trent Boult to Play Only Test Series

Venue: Seddon Park, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tom Blundell

Batters – Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Darren Bravo, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-Rounders – Jason Holder (VC), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Kemar Roach

New Zealand vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (Captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shimron Hetmyer

