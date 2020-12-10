NZ vs WI Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test Also Read - New Zealand vs West Indies 2020: Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out of 2nd Test in Wellington

New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's NZ vs WI at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The excitement of Test cricket continues as 2nd Test between New Zealand and West Indies is all set to get underway on Friday. The 2nd Test NZ vs WI match will begin at 03:30 AM IST – December 11. After registering a massive inning and 134-run win in the first Test against West Indies, The Blackcaps will look seal the series in the second Tests, in the absence of their star skipper Kane Williamson. The NZ captain will miss the game as he has been granted the paternal leave for the birth of his child. Despite his absence, New Zealand will be favourites to win the match. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd Test – NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand vs West IndiesDream11 Tips, NZ vs WI Probable Playing XIs, NZ vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd Test.

TOSS: The 2nd Test toss between New Zealand vs West Indies will take place at 03:00 AM IST, December 11 Friday, in New Zealand

Time: 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve in Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – BJ Watling

Batters – Tom Latham, Ross Taylor (C), Henry Nicholls, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders – Roston Chase, Jason Holder (VC)

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Will Young, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Shane Dowrich (WK), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph.

New Zealand vs West Indies Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

