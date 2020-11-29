Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I

New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NZ vs WI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: In the third and final battle of the series, New Zealand will take on West Indies at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday. The high-intensity NZ vs WI 3rd T20I match will begin at 11.30 AM IST – November 30. Hosts New Zealand will be without Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson for the final T20I as they aim to sweep West Indies, with the trio going to join the Test squad. West Indies' bowlers have struggled to keep a lid on the Black Caps batsmen so far in this series, and it has cost them dearly with the hosts having already secured a series victory heading into the final game. They will be boosted however by the absence of the experienced duo of Southee and Taylor in the opposition ranks, with the former having captained the home side in the previous two fixtures. Kieron Pollard will also be hoping for more standout performances from his batsmen, with the West Indies skipper the only tourist to have reached a half-century in the series so far. Pollard has continued his belligerent form from the IPL, having scored 103 runs off 52 balls in his two innings, including 12 sixes. The live TV telecast of New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I will not be available in India. However, the match can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between New Zealand vs West Indies will take place at 11 PM (IST) – November 30, Monday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips (C), Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard (VC), Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell

NZ vs WI Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

NZ vs WI SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

