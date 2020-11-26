Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I

New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NZ vs WI at Eden Park, Auckland: In another high-voltage battle, the hosts New Zealand will take on West Indies at Eden Park on Friday. The high-intensity NZ vs WI 1st T20I match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – November 27. New Zealand made their last international appearance against Australia in an ODI series this March before cricket stopped due to Coronavirus pandemic. And now they will resume their international cricket with a home series against the West Indies. The first of the three-match T20I series will be played on Friday with the Caribbean side also resuming their stint in the format. They were one of the first teams to resume cricket in the post COVID era by travelling to England for Test series. The Kiwis have rested Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for this series as the duo was intensely involved in the Indian Premier League. Tim Southee is set to lead the side.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between New Zealand vs West Indies will take place at 11 PM (IST) – November 27, Friday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland.

NZ vs WI My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Martin Guptill, Brandon King, Devon Conway, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Oshane Thomas, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Cottrell and Tim Southee.

Captain: Kieron Pollard. Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill.

NZ vs WI Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggleijn, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson and Hamish Bennett/Ish Sodhi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh/Kesrick Williams.

NZ vs WI SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway.

West Indies: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand vs West Indies T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.