West Indies' bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs against New Zealand in the first T20I and will aim to avoid similar mistakes in the second match. West Indies moved below Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after their loss to New Zealand on Friday. Their recent T20I performances and the tag as defending champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup haven't gone hand-in-hand and West Indies are aware of it. Their latest loss comes off the back of a poor middle-order collapse and some ill-disciplined death bowling in the final stages at Eden Park. New Zealand,on the other hand, will rue the fact that they couldn't bowl West Indies out for a lower total after they had dismissed the top-order inside the Powerplay phase. Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee were impressive for them with the ball, but bringing in Ish Sodhi could provide them with an additional spin option for Hamish Bennett. Kyle Jamieson, who Shane Bond rates rather highly, could get a longer rope despite an ordinary debut in T20Is.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between New Zealand vs West Indies will take place at 6 AM (IST) – November 29, Sunday.

Time: 6.30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Martin Guptill

All-Rounders: Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (VC), Tim Southee, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

NZ vs WI Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell.

NZ vs WI SQUADS

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell.

West Indies Squad: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

