NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ-W vs AUS-W at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia Women is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st T20I match between NZ-W vs AUS-W will begin at 11:40 AM IST – March 30, Sunday. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I – NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Tips, NZ-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs, NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between New Zealand Women vs Australia Women will take place at 11:10 AM IST, March 30, Sunday

Time: 11:40 AM IST IST.

Venue: Seddon Park in Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy

Batters – Brooke Halliday, Amy Satterthwaite, Beth Money (vc)

All-Rounders – Hayey Jensen, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry (c), Jess Jonassen

Bowlers – Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Squads

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton, Fran Jonas

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Tahila McGrath, Belinda Vakarewa, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

