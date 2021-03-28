NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ-W vs AUS-W at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia Women is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st T20I match between NZ-W vs AUS-W will begin at 11:40 AM IST – March 30, Sunday. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I – NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Tips, NZ-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XIs, NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st T20I.
TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between New Zealand Women vs Australia Women will take place at 11:10 AM IST, March 30, Sunday
Time: 11:40 AM IST IST.
Venue: Seddon Park in Hamilton
My Dream11 Team
Keeper – Alyssa Healy
Batters – Brooke Halliday, Amy Satterthwaite, Beth Money (vc)
All-Rounders – Hayey Jensen, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry (c), Jess Jonassen
Bowlers – Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Predicted Playing XIs
New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr
Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Squads
New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton, Fran Jonas
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Tahila McGrath, Belinda Vakarewa, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown
Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ-W Dream11 Team/ AU-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 1st T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.