NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction en 1st ODI

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NZ-W vs AU-W at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: After the highly-fought T20I series, New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women in the 1st ODI at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The high-intensity NZ-W vs AU-W 1st ODI match AU-Wll begin at 7 PM IST – April 4. Australia Women are playing ODI after a long gap of five months. In the last time they played against New Zealand Women, they won convincingly by a 3-0 margin. They would want to repeat similar performances in this series as well. New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction NZ-W vs AU-W 1st ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-W vs AU-W, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction- NZ-W vs AU-W 1st ODI, Online Cricket Prediction – New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI, Online Cricket Tips – New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI, Online Cricket Prediction- New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI Also Read - ARS vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Arsenal vs Liverpool, Today's Football Predicted XIs at Emirates Stadium 12:30 AM IST April 4 Sunday

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between New Zealand Women vs Australia Women will take place at 4 AM (IST) – April 4, Sunday. Also Read - EMB vs ABD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 Match 27: Captain, Vice-Captain - Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi, Today's Probable XIs For T10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11 PM IST April 3 Saturday

Time: 4:30 AM IST Also Read - LEI vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Leicester City vs Manchester City Football Match at King Power Stadium 10 PM IST April 3 Saturday

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NZ-W vs AU-W My Dream11 Team

Katey Martin, Alyssa Healy, Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Rachael Haynes (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Megan Schutt.

NZ-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

Australia Women: Javeria Khan (C), Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal.

NZ-W vs AU-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ-W Dream11 Team/ AU-W Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.