NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match 12 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday
TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women will take place at 6:00 PM.
Time: February 17, Friday, 6:30 PM
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana (vc), Shamima Sultana
Batter: Suzie Bates (c)
All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rumana Ahmed, Shorna Akter
Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Marufa Akter
NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand Women (NZ-W): Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas
Bangladesh Women (BD-W): Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter and Marufa Akter
