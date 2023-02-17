Home

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women , Playing 11s For Today's Match 12 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 12 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs BD-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ-W vs BD-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup , Fantasy Cricket Prediction New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 12 at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 17, Friday

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ-W vs BD-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NZ-W vs BD-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup , Fantasy Cricket Prediction New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup. NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 6:30 PM IST February 17, Friday.

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match toss between New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women will take place at 6:00 PM.

Time: February 17, Friday, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana (vc), Shamima Sultana

Batter: Suzie Bates (c)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rumana Ahmed, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Marufa Akter

NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women (NZ-W): Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women (BD-W): Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter and Marufa Akter

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.