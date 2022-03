NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue:Eden Park, Auckland

NZ-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team

Sophie Devine , Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday(C), Frances Mackay, Heather Knight , Nat Sciver, Amy Jones , Sophia Dunkley(VC), Tammy Beaumont

NZ-W vs ENG-W Playing 11

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (WK), Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (Wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean