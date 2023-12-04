Home

NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I at University Oval, Dunedin

NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Sophie Devine-led New Zealand women’s cricket team is set to take on Nida Dar’s Pakistan women’s team in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the University Oval in Dunedin, on December 5. PAK-W team won the first T20I by 7 wickets and NZ-W need to win the second T20I at all costs in order to save the series. Pakistan women were dominant with both bat and ball and would try to perform in the similar manner in the second match and clinch the series.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: IR James

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Aliyah Riaz, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Diana Baig, Eden Carson

NZ-W vs PAK-W: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Abigale Gerken, NH Patel, Georgia Plimmer, IR James (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Sophie Devine (C), Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Kayley Knight

Pakistan Women: Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar (C), Fatima Sana, Sidra Ameen, Umme Hani, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig

NZ-W vs PAK-W: Squads

New Zealand Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout(w), Suzie Bates, Kate Anderson, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Isabella Gaze, Amelia Kerr

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar(c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Najiha Alvi(w), Fatima Sana, Umm-e-Hani, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Sidra Ameen, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas

