TOSS: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 toss between NZ-W vs PAK-W will take place at 3:00 AM IST – March 26

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team

Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green(VC), Sidra Ameen, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Bismah Maroof , Lea Tahuhu, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu

NZ-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XI

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

Pakistan: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu