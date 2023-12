Home

Sports

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-W vs PK-W, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-W vs PK-W, New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips. NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Trending Now

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Bernadine Bezuidenhout(c)

You may like to read

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Fatima Sana(vc)

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

NZ-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana (c), Diana Bag, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.