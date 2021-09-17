New Delhi, Sep 17: The New Zealand Cricket Board on Friday announced that their tour of Pakistan has been abandoned due to the security concerns in the country. New Zealand was scheduled to play the first ODI of the tour on Friday itself but the players didn’t train ahead of the clash. NZ was slated to play their first match on Pakistan after a gap of 18 years.Also Read - "NZ Just Killed Pakistan Cricket": Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi Lash Out at New Zealand Cricket For Tour Abandonment

NZC said in a statement: "The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour."

New appointed PCB Head, Ramiz Raza was furious by the last minute action taken by the NZ board and he hasn't taken it in the best of ways.

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. 1/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

Raja warned NZC that the matter will be taken up before the International Cricket Council (ICC). He took to Twitter to express his anguish.

New Zealand’s cricket board said arrangements were now being made for the team’s safe departure back home.

