NZ-XI vs PAK-A New Zealand vs Pakistan T20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand-XI vs Pakistan-A T20 Match at 3:30 AM IST January 5 Tuesday:

New Zealand-XI vs Pakistan-A Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs Pakistan T20

TOSS: The T20 match toss between New Zealand vs Pakistan will take place at 3 AM (IST) – January 5, Tuesday. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

NZ-XI vs PAK-A My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rohail Nazir

Batsmen – Jeet Raval (VC), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Malik (C), Rhys Mariu

All-rounders – Amad Bhatt, Jakob Bhula

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Henry Shipley

Probable Playing XIs

NZ XI: JA Raval, RA Mariu, JJNP Bhula, JF Carter, FF Lellman, QLM Sunde, RD Harrison, TJG Pringle, SB Keene, A Ashok, WP O’Rourke, JD Mckay

PK A: Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Harris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir.

SQUADS –

New Zealand XI

Jeet Raval(c), Rhys Mariu, Joe Carter, Fergus Lellman, Jakob Bhula, Quin Sunde (Wk), Ryan Harrison, Henry Shipley, Tim Pringle, Adhitya Ashok, Fraser Sheat, Jarrod McKay, William ORourke

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Danish Aziz, Muhammad Hasnain, Hussain Talat, Usman Qadir, Musa Khan, Zafar Gohar, Wahab Riaz

