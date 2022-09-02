OCC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Tips

TOSS – The ECS T10 Belgium match toss between Ostend Exiles and 12 Stars CC will take place at 12 PM IST

Time – September 2, 12PM IST

Venue:Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

OCC vs MECC My Dream11

Keeper – Tejinder Saran

Batsmen – Khurram Cheema, Sheraz Sheikh (VC), Abdul- Rehman

All-rounders – Ikramullah Naser (C), Amer Hussain, Khogyani Shakirullah

Bowlers – Dileep Singh, Noorullah Sidiqui, Prem Wadhwa, Abdulrahimzai Idreas

OCC vs MECC Probable Playing XI

Ostend CC: Abdul Muhammad, Omid Rahimi, Abdul Rehman©, Abdullah Khan, Amer Hussain, Muhammad Shafqat(wk), Zaman Farooq, Arshad Ayubi, Noorullah Sidiqi, Shahid Muhammad, Faraz Khan

Mechelen Eagles CC: Khurram Cheema, Tejinder Saran(wk), Miakhel Yar, Muhammad Ismail©, Hedayatullah Sherzad, Khogyani Shakerullah, Ikramullah Naseer, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Shirzad Subhanullah, Mazar Marshal