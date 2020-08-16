Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ostend CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Belgium 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's OCC vs MECC at The Belgian Oval, Gent: In the second knockout match of ECS T10- Belgium tournament on super Sunday, another exciting cricketing battle awaits us as Ostend CC will lock horns with Mechelen Eagles CC at the The Belgian Oval, Gent. The ECS T10- Belgium OCC vs MECC match will begin at 5.30 PM IST – August 16. Both the teams – Ostend and Eagles will feel a tad unlucky to have missed out on a top-two finish, with both sides winning one out of their two games. They did give a good account of themselves in the league stage with the likes of Sheikh and Cheema standing out with impactful performances. Both teams look evenly matched on paper with nothing to separate them ahead of this crucial encounter. However, Ostend will come into this match on the back of a win in their previous game, which isn't the case with the Eagles.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Belgium 2020 match toss between Ostend CC and Mechelen Eagles CC will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: K Zazai

Batsmen: O Rahimi, F Khaliq, E Utmanzai

All-Rounders: S Sheikh (C), K Cheema (VC), I Naser

Bowlers: M Mashal, S Mohammad, N Siddiqi, A Rahim

OCC vs MECC Probable Playing XIs

Ostend CC: A Rehman, F Khaliq, O Rahimi, S Sheikh, F Mahmood, N Sidiqi, S Murad, S Mohammad, M Balli, J Rehman and M Nadeem.

Mechelen Eagles CC: K Cheema, Y Mohammed, I Naser, A Syed, S Khogyani, M Ismail, D Singh, E Utmanzai, S Tejinder, A Rahim, D Islam.

OCC vs MECC Squads

Ostend CC: Fahim Bhatti, Sheikh Mohammad Sheraz, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Gul Rehman, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem, Sheikh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Butt, Omid Rahimi, Sharbi Khel Murad, Noorullah Sidiqi, Mazhar Ali Mashal, R. Mohammad, Deepank Mahajan, Faisal Mahmood and Lovepreet Singh.

Mechelen Eagles CC: Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

