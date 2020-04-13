Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Deportivo Ocotal vs Walter Ferretti Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match OCO vs FER at Estadio Roy Fernando Bermudez: In Nicaragua League 2019-20, Deportivo Ocotal will take on Walter Ferretti in one of the most exciting games of the tournament. Deportivo Ocotal are at the bottom position in the league standings with 10 points under their belt. So far, Ocotal have played 15 games in which they have won just two games, tied four and lost nine matches. Their previous encounter was a failure against the team Managua FC in which Ocotal scored a single goal while the opposing team scored two goals. Prior to this failure, they played against the team Sabanas and secured to tie with 1-1. Their form in the last five games is L D L L L. With these poor statistics, Ocotal have a less probability of winning this game against Ferretti. Also Read - DYB vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Dinamo Brest vs Isloch Minsk at Regional Sport Complex Brestskiy 9:30 PM IST

On the other hand, Walter Ferretti are lying at the fourth position in the points table with 24 points. In the 15 matches they have played so far in the competition, Ferretti won seven matches, tied three games and lost five encounters. In their last two encounters, Ferretti won against the teams Real Madriz and Esteli by 4-0 and 1-0 respectively. Their form in the last 5 games is W W L W L. The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - SMO vs SHSO Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Smolevichi vs FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk at Ozerny Stadium 7:30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Deportivo Ocotal and Walter Ferretti will start at 3.30 AM IST. Also Read - MSK vs BTE Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Minsk vs FC BATE Borisov at Stadion Torpedo 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Roy Fernando Bermudez, Ocotal

My Dream11 Team

G. Navarro (GK); J. Castellon, M. Gutierrez, R. Huete, Y. Lanuza, B. Ariel, B. Dorian, A. Garcia, D. Munoz, F . Aguirre, E. Fernando

OCO vs FER Probable XIs

Deportivo Ocotal: G Navarro; A Gutierrez, J Pastrana, G Zavala, J Obando, A Figueroa, K Meraz, V Zavala, J Caceres, D Velasquez, A Rodriguez.

Walter Ferretti: D Espinoza; M Gutierrez, J Castellon, J Lanuza, R Huete, H Calero, H Nino, B Munoz, B Garcia, D Forbes, F Villalpando.

OCO vs FER SQUADS

Deportivo Ocotal: German Navarro, Ricky Inestroza, Allan Gutierrez, Juan Pastrana, Alvaro Figuroa, Jorge Ellis, Gutemberg Zavala, Estarling Mercado, Jamie Fernandez, Jonathan Moncada, Victor Zavala, Kevin Merazz, Victor Escoto, Howard Amaya, Maberin Urtecho, Jareck Caceres, Biron Moreno, Miguel Batalla, Ervin Aguirre, Ariel Iva-Rodriguez, Ronny Ruiz, Dorian Velasquez,

Walter Ferretti: Denis Espinoza, Ronaldo Ruíz, Junior Lanuza, Raul Dávila, René David Huete, César Lacayo, Jason Antonio Castellón, Manuel Gutiérrez, Nasser Ivan Valverde, Alejandro Tapia, Bryan Muñoz, Nikita Solodchenko, Dexter Diaz, Bryan García, Henry Niño, Hayder Rubén Calero, Jeffrey Chávez, Perrinho, Malton calderon, Wilmer Vásquez, Fernando Villalpando, Cristhian Flores, Dshon Forbes, Eduardo Narvaez, Ezequiel Ugalde, Daniel Reyes, Leandro Figueroa

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OCO Dream11 Team/ FER Dream11 Team/ Deportivo Ocotal Dream11 Team/ Walter Ferretti Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.