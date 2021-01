ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODC vs ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In the seventeenth match of the ongoing T20 tournament, Odisha Cheetahs will be up against Odisha Jaguars today. Cheetahs are second in the points table with three wins and two defeats from five matches. On the other hand, Jaguars are still winless having lost all their four matches so far. Can they break their duck today?

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Cheetahs and Odisha Jaguars will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODC vs ODJ My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Raut (captain), Lagnajit Samal (vice-captain), Sourav Gouda, Abhijit Barik, Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera, Girija Rout, Nirbishankar Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Barik

ODC vs ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Cheetahs: Sourav Gouda, Abhishek Raut, Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Raut, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Ronald BSingh, Manish Rout, Badal Bhol

Odisha Jaguars: Kshyama Bal, Abhijit Barik, Girija Rout, Nirbishankaar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan

ODC vs ODJ Full Squads

Odisha Cheetahs: Mojakir Khan, Abhishek Raut, Ronald BSingh, Manish Rout, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Ramachandra Behera, Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Prasanta Baral, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi, Korapu K Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth

Odisha Jaguars: Bibhu Mallick, Kshyama Bal, Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Girija Rout, Nirbishankaar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary

