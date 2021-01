ODC vs ODJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODC vs ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no. 17 of Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Jaguars will take on Odisha Cheetahs at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Monday. The Odisha T20 ODC vs ODJ match will start at 3:30 PM IST – January 4. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on January 19.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Cheetahs will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODC vs ODJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kshyama Bal, Sourav Gouda

Batsmen: Abhijit Barik, Anurag Sarangi, Ramachandra Behera

All-rounders: Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Abhishek Raut (C)

Bowlers: Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal (VC), Manoj Barik

ODC vs ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Cheetahs: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Odisha Jaguars: George Walker (C), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Kieran Neoma Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Bayley Wiggins, Blair Tickner

ODC vs ODJ Squads

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Prasanta Baral, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi, KK Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Manish Rout, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathi, Manoj Barik, Ramachandra Behera.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

