Dream11 Team Prediction

ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars T20 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:30 PM IST December 27 Sunday: Also Read - OPA vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 Cricket League Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas T20 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 3:30 PM IST December 27 Sunday

All the tournament matches will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

All the tournament matches will be held behind closed doors, with the players staying in a bio-bubble throughout due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The six teams will play each other twice in the league phase, with the top four teams going through to the semi-finals.

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 Cricket League – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ODC vs ODJ, Odisha T20 Cricket League, Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Team Player List, Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ODC vs ODJ Odisha T20 Cricket League, Online Cricket Tips – Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars Odisha T20 Cricket League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Odisha T20 Cricket League, Fantasy Tips – Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars

ODC vs ODJ Match Details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars, Match 2

Date: 27th December 2020, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Bibhu Mallick (vc), Suman Mohapatra

Batters – Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Anurag Sarangi

All-Rounders – Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Abhishek Raut (c)

Bowlers – Lagnajit Samal, Badal Bhol, Manoj Barik

Probable Playing 11

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik

SQUADS

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODC Dream11 Team/ ODJ Dream11 Team/ Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Team Prediction/ Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Odisha T20 Cricket League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.