ODC vs OPA Dream11 Tips And Prediction MGM Odisha T20

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODC vs OPA at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no.4 of Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Panthers will take on Odisha Cheetahs at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The Odisha T20 ODC vs OPA match will start at 3:30 PM IST – December 31. Odisha Cheetahs find themselves atop the points table, having won both the games they have played so far in the league this year. Their opponents, the Odisha Panthers, are second in the points table with two victories. The only thing that separates the two sides is their respective Net Run Rates. Also Read - GRD vs VAL Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Granada vs Valencia on December 30, Wednesday

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Panthers and Odisha Cheetahs will take place at 3 PM IST. Also Read - STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League T20 Match 21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers T20 at Adelaide Oval 1.15 PM IST December 31 Thursday

Time: 3:30 PM IST Also Read - ELC vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Elche vs Real Madrid at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero 2:00 AM IST December 31 Thursday

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODC vs OPA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sourav Gouda

Batsmen – Ramachandra Behera, Maroju Prasanth, Abhishek Yadav

All-rounders – Sidhant Jena (VC), Alok Chandra Sahoo (C), Abhishek Raut

Bowlers – Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Mrunmay Tripathy

ODC vs OPA Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik.

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena.

ODC vs OPA Squads

Odisha Cheetahs: Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.

Odisha Panthers: Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OPA Dream11 Team/ ODC Dream11 Team/ Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction/ Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.