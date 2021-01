ODC vs OPA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODC vs OPA at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: Odisha Panthers will take on Odisha Cheetahs in the 22nd match of the ongoing T20 tournament. Panthers have won six of their seven matches while losing one. Cheetahs have so far played seven matches – won three and lost four.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Cheetahs and Odisha Panthers will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODC vs OPA My Dream11 Team

Alok Chandra Sahoo (captain), Ramachandra Behera (vice-captain), Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Yadav, Sidhant Jena, Abhishek Raut, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Manoj Barik, Shubham Nayak

ODC vs OPA Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

ODC vs OPA Full Squads

Odisha Cheetahs: Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral, Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut

Odisha Panthers: Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty

