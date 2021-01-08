ODC vs OPU Dream11 Tips And Prediction MGM Odisha T20

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODC vs OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no.4 of Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Pumas will take on Odisha Cheetahs at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Friday. The Odisha T20 ODC vs OPU match will start at 7:30 PM IST – January 8. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Odisha Pumas beat the Odisha Cheetahs by six wickets. Odisha Cheetahs have so far won only one match in their last five outings in the tournament. Their sole victory came against the Odisha Lions. They were defeated by the Odisha Panthers by a margin of six wickets in their last match. On the other hand, Odisha Pumas have been in sensational form in the last few games. They are on a four-match winning streak and beat Odisha Jaguars in their previous match.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Pumas and Odisha Cheetahs will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODC vs OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sourav Gouda

Batsmen – Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Patnaik, Ramachandra Behera (VC), Prasantha Rana

All-rounders – Abhishek Raut, Prayash Singh, Pratik Das

Bowlers – Tukuna Sahoo (C), Dhiraj Singh, Manoj Barik

ODC vs OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik.

Odisha Pumas: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa.

ODC vs OPU Squads

Odisha Cheetahs: Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.

Odisha Pumas: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh (c), Prayash K Singh, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Dhiraj Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Jitendra Thapa, Illu Gocchayat, Badal Nishad, Debashis Mahakud, Kameshwar Barik, Pravin Tirkey.

