After the successful completion of MGM Odisha T20 league, it's time to shift our focus to the women version of the T20 competition. In the match no.4 of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League – Odisha Yellow will be up against Odisha Green at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women's T20 ODG-W vs ODY-W match will start at 7 PM IST – January 23. The tournament provides an excellent opportunity for the youngsters to show off their skills in their department and prove themselves that they are ready to face the upcoming challenges of the league. Odisha Yellow will play their first game of the season while Odisha Green come into this game on the back of a five-run loss against Odisha Violet. Odisha Green will want to put behind this loss and pick up a win, while the Odisha Yellow team will want to start on a winning note.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Green and Odisha Yellow will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 23.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODG-W vs ODY-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pragyan Mohanty

Batsmen – Sushree Anita Singh, BLS Baisnavi, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik

All-rounders – Rasnara Parwin (C), Bhabani Dhada, Ananya Mishra

Bowlers – Rameswari Naik, Shantilata Prusty, Sujata Mallick (VC)

ODG-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Ananya Mishra, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sujata Mallick.

ODG-W vs ODY-W Squads

Odisha Green: Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisanvi, Sarojini Giri, Sushree Anita Singh, Pragyan Mohanty, Sumitra Sahoo, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rasanara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparana Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Lipika Mahato and Rameswari Naik.

Odisha Yellow: Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal.

