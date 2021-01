ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team

Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODG-W vs ODY-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In the fourteenth match of the ongoing T20 tournament, Odisha Green will take the field against Odisha Yellow. Green are at the fourth spot in the five-team event having won just one out of their five matches to collect four points so far. Yellow, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom with one win from four matches for four points. A win for the Yellow today will lift them above Green in the standings. Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Odisha Women’s T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ODG-W vs ODY-W, Dream11 Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Yellow Dream11 Team Player List, Odisha Green Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow T20, Online Cricket Tips ODG-W vs ODY-W T20, Online Cricket Tips Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow MGM Odisha Women’s T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Odisha Women’s T20 Also Read - MA vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Tips And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 2021, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Fantasy Hints For Today's Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Green and Odisha Yellow will take place at 12.30 PM IST – January 28. Also Read - ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 13: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet January 28 Thursday

Time: 1 PM IST Also Read - ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 12: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green January 27 Wednesday

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODG-W vs ODY-W My Dream11 Team

Sangita Khadia (captain), Rasnara Parwin (vice-captain), Pragyan Mohanty, Laxmipriya Naik, Sushree Anita Singh, Sasmita Mahalik, Bhabani Dhada, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sujata Mallick

ODG-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Green: Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik

Odisha Yellow: Sangita Khadia, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sujata Mallick, Rajeswari Jena, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Ananya Mishra, Priyanka Priyadharshini

ODG-W vs ODY-W Full Squads

Odisha Green: Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada

Odisha Yellow: Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Pranjal Singh, Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team/ ODV-W Dream11 Team/ Odisha Green Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Yellow Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.