ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC And BCCI Reveals The Much Awaited Schedule Drafts Exciting Fixtures

Hosts India will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Updated: June 27, 2023 12:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy 2023 has been launched on a stratospheric scale. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: Much awaited announcement has been made as the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the schedule of cricket’s marquee tournament i.e. the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, with the Board Of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) today at an event in Mumbai at noon on 27th June on Tuesday. The schedule for the last two editions of the tournament, 2015 and 2019, was finalised over a year in advance. The release of the schedule was delayed by less than three months until the commencement of cricket’s marquee tournament.

Earlier, the BCCI drafted a rough schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 that the tournament will kick off on October 5. The inaugural match is a replay of the previous final, featuring reigning champions England and runners-up New Zealand. This thrilling encounter will be held in Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Eleven venues have been shortlisted for the marquee tournament: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Pune, Lucknow, and Dharamsala.

Australia’s match against New Zealand is in Dharamsala on October 29 and they will take on England on November 4 at Ahmedabad are some of the other big fixtures.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will play their league matches across five cities.

“Pakistan is slotted to meet the two teams progressing from the Qualifier on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, and then Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12),

India’s schedule:

India vs Australia, Oct. 8, Chennai
India vs Afghanistan, Oct. 11, Delhi
India vs Pakistan, Oct. 15, Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh, Oct. 19, Pune
India vs New Zealand, Oct. 22, Dharamsala
India vs England, Oct. 29, Lucknow
India vs Qualifier, Nov. 2, Mumbai
India vs South Africa, Nov. 5, Kolkata
India vs Qualifier, Nov. 11, Bengaluru

Check the full schedule:

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

