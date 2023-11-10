Home

Wasim Akram Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team, Suggest To Lock England In Dressing Room

New Zealand's emphatic victory over Sri Lanka means the make-up of the semi-final stage of the event can only change if something dramatic happens.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram hilariously suggested Pakistan a way to qualify for the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka to almost end Babar Azam & Co’s hopes for the semi-final.

Pakistan are set to face England in their final league stage match and will have to pull off a lifetime performance against the defending champions to better New Zealand’s run rate and make it into the top four.

Pakistan would like to bat first in this crucial match and need to maintain a winning margin of at least 287 runs. So, if Babar and company score 300 runs, they will have to bowl out England on just 13 runs. The road will get impossible if they are forced to bowl first cause even if their lethal bowling attack bowls out England on 100 runs, they will have to chase it down in just 2.5 overs.

However, while talking on A Sports Pakistan Akram Suggested Pakistan Cricket Team to lock England in Dressing room.

“Pakistan should bat first against England and post runs, then lock the England team in the dressing room and get them timed out”.

India are assured of finishing in first place in the points table with South Africa and Australia, placed second and third respectively, and will compete in the semifinal on November 16 at Eden Gardens. Kolkata.

