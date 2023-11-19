Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: 1,40,000 Fans Singing National Anthem Together At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad | WATCH VIDEO

ODI World Cup 2023: 1,40,000 Fans Singing National Anthem Together At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad | WATCH VIDEO

ODI World Cup 2023: 1,40,000 Fans Singing National Anthem Together At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad | WATCH VIDEO

ODI World Cup 2023: 1,40,000 Fans Singing National Anthem Together At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad | WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Almost 1,40,000 fans were singing their national anthem during the final of ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday at November 19, 2023.

Trending Now

The video of fans singing the national anthem along with the Indian team has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

You may like to read

This is madness at Narendra Modi Stadium. – Video of the day. pic.twitter.com/hHfYjoK8VH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.