ODI World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra Wants Hardik Pandya To Bowl More Overs Heading Into Tournament, Says ‘Hasn’t Bowled Even 6 Overs Per Game’

The Indian all-rounder will be the vice captain for the Men in Blue team for the upcoming Asia Cup in 2023.

Hardik Pandya is the vice-captain for Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Akash Chopra lavished praise on Hardik Pandya he called him one of the best all-rounders who will play this year’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Chopra suggested 29 29-year all-rounder to bowl more overs in the marquee event.

Hardik is part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and will likely to feature in the World Cup as well. Pandya’s role is important for the team not because of his bowling but because he is a tested finisher in Asian pitches.

The Indian all-rounder may play as a third or fourth seamer in the upcoming World Cup 2023, which will help Team India to have a bowling option.

In the latest video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra highlighted some of the best all-rounders likely to be seen in the upcoming 50-over World Cup. Regarding the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Pandya, Aakash Chopra said “Hardik Pandya – he has played eight ODIs if we talk about the last one year.

“He has scored 198 runs, including a half-century, and picked up nine wickets. So he takes nearly a wicket a game and has bowled 44 overs. So he hasn’t bowled even six overs per game, which is not a great thing,” Chopra said.

“If you see from India’s viewpoint, you expect more bowling from him or you need more from him,” he said

“So, he is given the new ball at times. He has played 215 balls, so he plays 25-30 balls per match. He is doing a job, which is not a bad thing at all. So his name should be there in the all-rounders’ list,” the former Indian opener said.

