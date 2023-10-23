By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ODI World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa Opts For Family Trip To Taj Mahal Before AUS Vs NED Clash – WATCH
Five-time champions Australia will take on the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on October 25.
New Delhi: Ahead of Australia’s ODI World Cup 2023 clash against the Netherlands in Delhi, leg-spinner Adam Zampa took his family for a short vacation to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Australia started their campaign with two consecutive defeats but are back on track with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. With two wins from four games, the five-time champions are fourth in the points table behind India, New Zealand and South Africa.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Australian Cricketer Adam Zampa and his family visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/7NmOJbVOxC
— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023
