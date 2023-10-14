Top Recommended Stories

  • ODI World Cup 2023: Amit Shah’s Lovely Gesture For Little Kid During IND Vs PAK Tie Goes Viral – Check Deets

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in attendance at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium to witness India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Published: October 14, 2023 7:20 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Amit Shah was spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium during IND vs PAK tie.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed a lovely gesture towards a little kid during India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, a video of which went viral on social media. In the video, Shah was seen clicking pictures with a little boy before the teen went to his parents who were not visible on the frame.

