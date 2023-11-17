Home

Sports

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Invited To Watch IND vs AUS Final With Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Ahmedabad – Reports

Team India will face Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. There are reports that honorable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present to witness the grand finale of the mega tournament.

Now as per the recent reports, an invitation has been sent to Australian PM Anthony Albanese to come to India and watch the clash between India and Australia. Earlier this year, Albanese attended the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia that was being played at the Ahmedabad ground along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

