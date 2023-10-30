Home

Sports

Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricketers Sign Central Contracts Given by PCB – REPORT

Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricketers Sign Central Contracts Given by PCB – REPORT

Pak vs Ban: 25 cricketers will be beneficiaries of PCB’s central contract list, which will include a portion of the ICC revenue.

Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf (2nd from R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2nd from L) during their training session. (Image: PCB)

Kolkata: A few days back, a report that Pakistan cricketers have not received their salaries for four months made news. Now, we get to know that the Pakistan Cricket Board has rolled out fresh contracts and players have agreed to the terms and conditions as well. 25 cricketers will be beneficiaries of PCB’s central contract list, which will include a portion of the ICC revenue.

Trending Now

The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the time period. However, player performances will be reviewed after every 12-month period.

You may like to read

The contract list is a departure from the previous year, and sees red-ball and white-ball national contracts being merged. The central contract committee proposed this decision as a way to gauge the players in terms of their match-winning capabilities.

The players are divided into four categories with significant increases in their monthly retainers. Revenue from ICC will be incorporated in overall monthly remuneration.

There’s also a major hike in player’s match fees: 50% increment in Test, 25% in ODI and 12.5% in T20I.

“We believe that our players are the true assets of Pakistan cricket, and it is our utmost priority to ensure their well-being and provide them with the best possible services,” PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf, said.

“This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed the new contracts as a historical deal.

“It is by far a historic deal,” Babar said. “I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB.

“This agreement signifies a new chapter in players’ career and in Pakistan cricket. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all players towards the game and now we are all geared up ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup.”

Central Contract list:

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan

Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammed Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

Pakistan will feature in two warm-up fixtures, against Australia and New Zealand respectively, before kicking off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at Hyderabad on 6 October.

(With ICC inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.