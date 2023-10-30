Home

Babar Azam’s Whatsapp Chats Leaked: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Ignites Controversy Before PAK vs BAN Tie

Pak vs Afg: A Whatsapp chat has been leaked by PCB Zaka Ashraf on national TV reveals the truth.

Whatsapp Chat Leak Babar Azam (Image: X)

Kolkata: Things are not really good in the Pakistan camp now. Looks like the rift between captain Babar Azam and the board has deepened and the worst part of all this – is the timing. All this drama is happening in the middle of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. With speculations that Babar Azam may be sacked as captain after Pakistan’s poor show in the mega event, reports suggested that the Pakistan captain tried to get in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board to explain the scenario. Now, a Whatsapp chat has been leaked by PCB Zaka Ashraf on national TV reveals the truth.

In an interview with a local news channel, Ashraf refuted these allegations, saying that the Pakistan captain had never gotten in touch with him directly. “He [Latif] says that I don’t pick up his [Babar’s] call,” Ashraf clarified. “He’s never given me a call. The chief operating officer or the director of international cricket are expected to speak with the captain of the team.”

To support his claims, Ashraf went to the extent of sharing a private WhatsApp message from Babar Azam. The conversation on Whatsapp between PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, and Babar Azam was broadcast live on television.

They leaked Babar Azam’s private WhatsApp chats?

Pakistani players ko milta kya hai ko unse itni expectations rakhte ho? This is disgusting, he still has three matches to play in this World Cup pic.twitter.com/8eHSG2oygT — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 29, 2023

The Pakistan team is now in Kolkata where they will play Bangladesh. Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins in six games.

