Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Due To A Fracture

ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Due To A Fracture

An X-ray after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

Shakib Al Hasan

New Delhi: Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain and all-rounder, is ruled out of the 2023 ODI World Cup due to a fracture in his left index finger. He suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh’s penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka in Delhi on November 6, 2023. An X-ray after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

Trending Now

The Bangladesh skipper hit a match-winning knock of 82 runs from just 65 balls. The left-handed batter also smashed 12 fours and two sixes during his stay and helped his side to a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Earlier in the day, he recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. The fine all-round performance in a tense clash fetched him the Player of the Match award.

You may like to read

Shakib had a disappointing campaign in the World Cup before his injury, scoring 210 runs in 7 matches at an average of 30 and taking 10 wickets at an average of 31.8.

However, he made his mark in the tournament by appealing for the timed out dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews in the match on November 6. This was the first time in the history of international cricket that a fielding captain had appealed for a timed out dismissal.

Despite Shakib’s absence, Bangladesh went on to win the match against Sri Lanka by 3 wickets. However, they were eliminated from the World Cup in the league stage.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave further details on the injury.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers,” he said.

“He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.