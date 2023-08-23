Home

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI Announces BookMyShow As Ticketing Platform For Tournament | Details

The prestigious tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures which are to be played from September 29 to October 3 across three Indian cities.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India. (Pic: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Cricket Council for India (BCCI) on August 23, Wednesday announced BookMyShow which is India’s premier entertainment destination, as the official ticketing platform for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

With the prestigious tournament commencement scheduled from 29 September, the tournament will be played till November 19, providing cricketing fans with a chance to see cricketing heroes in the action from the stadium stands.

In line with ensuring a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC’s commercial partner, Mastercard.

“As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the World Cup. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters,” said BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin.

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

24th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

29th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – All India matches excluding warm-up games

14th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale – Semi Finals and Final

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI announces BookMyShow as Ticketing Platform for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. #CWC23 More Details 🔽 https://t.co/HKgat0A5bB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:

25th August from 8 PM IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

30th August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31st August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1st September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

