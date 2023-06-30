Home

BCCI to Give Every ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Venue Rs 50 Cr to Upgrade Infrastructure: REPORT

The official venues for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Dharamsala, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will received a new outfield with imported grass. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: According to a report from Indian Express, each ODI World Cup 2023 venue will receive Rs 50 crore to renovate their separate infrastructures. The Board of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) has allotted more than Rs 500 crore among the 10 World Cup sites.

“We relaid the whole surface of the stadium and we did a makeover of VVIP and hospitality boxes too. We hired the best expert for the relaying process. We wanted to ensure we have good drainage facilities and got grass from abroad. We changed a few seats and painted the stands. There was a leakage problem, we fixed that too. We wanted to ensure that after rain, the game should start as soon as possible,” Arun Dhumal, an HPCA member told The Indian Express.

“The process of infrastructure upgradation has already begun including a new outfield, upgrading to new LED lighting, renovation of the corporate boxes, and renovated new toilets,” said Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale.

“We will see if we can have a few stands which can be covered, as three-quarters of the stadium doesn’t have a roof. We want to provide basic facilities like clean toilets, good roads and ample parking space. If any seats are in bad shape we will be replacing them. We will see whether the fencing metal is ok, the ticket readers are working or not. Our drainage system is fine, so are the floodlights,” Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar told about the renovation of the Pune Stadium.

“The floodlights at the stadium are of good quality, so we don’t have to change them. However, the seats are being changed and the toilets renovated. The software at the turnstiles will also be upgraded so the entry process for fans is smooth,” said Delhi and District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

Mumbai got new floodlights and corporate boxes, Lucknow received a new field with imported grass, Kolkata received renovated dressing rooms, Dharamsala received a new outfield with imported grass, Pune received a brand-new temporary roof, and Delhi received upgraded restrooms and a ticketing system. These are a few of the renovation proposals for the locations where the ICC ODI World Cup matches will take place in October and November.

