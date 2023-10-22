Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Big Setback For England As Reece Topley Is Ruled Of Tournament Due To Injury

ODI World Cup 2023: Big Setback For England As Reece Topley Is Ruled Of Tournament Due To Injury

Huge setback for Jos Buttler-led England as they will be without their main pacer, Reece Topley, who has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament due to an injury.

Reece Topley is ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Huge setback for Jos Buttler-led England as they will be without their main pacer, Reece Topley, who has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament due to an injury. The left-arm seamer, Topley, was struggling with his recurring injuries throughout the World Cup.

Trending Now

In the latest post shared by England’s official social media handle on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), they confirmed the news about the injury. The defending champions are off to a horrible start, as they have just managed to win only one match out of the four games they have played and are now at the bottom of the table.

You may like to read

The English seamer suffered the injury on the left index finger during the match against South Africa in Mumbai on October 21, Sunday. After the scans, it was revealed that the pacer had fractured his left index finger. “Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours,” an official statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

News we didn’t want to bring you ☹ Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the #CWC23 We’re all with you, Toppers ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2023

“He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. A replacement will be announced in due course,” an official statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Reece Topley walked out off the field in his 4th over after getting hit on his fingers when he tried to stop that powerful shot. He returned to bowl for England and completed 8.5 overs while picking up 3 wickets against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium. He was out receiving treatment for a long period of time after walking off in the 4th over only to pick up 2 more wickets upon his return.

A fiery century by Heinrich Klaasen and then an all-out attack by pacers helped South Africa secure a 229-run win over defending champions England in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES