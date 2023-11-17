Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Congratulates Rohit Sharma’s Team India Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

Rohit Sharma and company will take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

Floyd Mayweather gives Team India special message ahead of IND vs AUS final (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Boxing World Champion Floyd Mayweather congratulated Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of their clash against Pat Cummins Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

Mayweather was attending the NBA match between the Sacramento Kings and the LA Lakers. The owner of Sacramento Kings in the NBA, Vivek Ranadivé interacted with the undefeated boxing champ about India’s campaign in the ongoing edition of the mega tournament.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather wishing Kohli & Indian team for qualifying into the final. 👊 – Kohli, Global icon. 🐐pic.twitter.com/EdF8XeweCU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 17, 2023

Australia have set up a title clash with India on Sunday after beating South Africa by three wickets in a tense semi-final at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The five-time champions have marched into their eighth Men’s ODI World Cup final happening on Sunday, which is also a re-match of the 2003 World Cup finale against India.

Travis Head top-scored with 62, before Steven Smith (30), Josh Inglis (28), Mitchell Starc (16 not out), and captain Pat Cummins (14 not out) thwarted the valiant challenge from South Africa to help Australia march into the final.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc took three wickets each, but the latter and Josh Hazlewood set the base for keeping South Africa to 212 by reducing them to 22/4 in 11.5 overs, where Australia also backed up the bowlers with impressive fielding.

As per the weather forecast, there is no rain prediction on November 19 but the monsoon and weather have been really unpredictable lately and if the match is abandoned due to some reason, it will be moved to the reserve day on November 20 and if the reserve day is abandoned too, India will win the ODI World Cup 2023 as they were in a better position in the points table.

Sunday’s summit clash will be the rematch of the 2023 World Cup final where Australia won by 125 runs and lifted the coveted trophy for the third time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest and former India captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are also likely to grace the game. Sachin Tendulkar, a frequent attendee at India’s matches this World Cup, is expected to be present in the stands for the title clash as well.

