ODI World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony; Dua Lipa To Perform At Narendra Modi Stadium On Final

Currently Dua's latest track 'Houdini', which is a disco-inspired sound and features several iconic dance moves has now gone viral on the net.

Ahmedabad: ODI World Cup 2023 has come to an end and the final of the tournament will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 after the final, there will be an opening ceremony set to take place before the final where famous singer Dua Lips will perform.

Team India have already stormed into the final after beating New Zealand in the semifinal clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Now the second finalist will be decided after the second semifinal which will be played between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Currently Dua’s latest track ‘Houdini’, which is a disco-inspired sound and features several iconic dance moves has now gone viral on the net. Following its success, this track has now become a ‘global chartbuster’, and it was able to garner 27 million views in just five days.

The official broadcasters of the World Cup – Star Sports – announced the same on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Pitch is perfect as @DUALIPA joins the @cricketworldcup spectacle taking questions from @klrahul @ShubmanGill #KaneWilliamson @dazmitchell47 & about the song she’d perform at the #CWC23 closing ceremony!” tweeted Star Sports.

Mohammed Shami claimed his third five-wicket haul of the tournament in a brilliant 7-57 after Virat Kohli struck a record-breaking 50th century in ODIs and Shreyas Iyer blasted a second successive century to help India defeat New Zealand by 70 runs and storm into the final of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

In a semifinal clash replete with many twists and turns, Shami struck vital blows and claimed the first four wickets to fall as India overcame a valiant century by Daryl Mitchell (134), who added 181 runs for the third wicket with skipper Kane Williamson (69), to avenge their defeat at the same stage New Zealand four years back in 2019.

