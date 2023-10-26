Home

‘England Do Not Play Spin Well’: Harbhajan Singh Chalks Out India’s Bowling Plan In IND Vs ENG Tie

India will be playing defending champions England in Lucknow on October 29. India are the only unbeaten team in ODI World Cup 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin has played just one game in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has no hesitation if the Men in Blue field three spinners against England on Sunday in a match of ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Harbhajan’s comments come in after reports emerged that Ravichandran Ashwin might get a game against the defending champions, who have so far won just one game out of the four in the tournament so far.

England don’t play spin well and playing Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all together might put India on top against the Jos Buttler-led side. “England do not play spin well,” Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“As it is, England are not playing well in the World Cup, and if the ball starts spinning, I don’t think they will be able to do much better. Playing three spinners might not be a bad option.” He also opined India can rest Mohammed Siraj keeping in mind his workload management.

With Mohammed Shami taking a fifer in his first ODI World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand, the Indian team look to have their all bases covered. “Siraj can be rested. He has played back-to-back games. Shami has just come into the playing XI and has claimed a five-fer.

“If a pitch is a normal one and is not expected to offer a lot of turn, then I do not see too many changes in the team,” Harbhajan added. India are sitting on the top of the points table with five wins in as many matches. New Zealand and South Africa follow.

Harbhajan felt that the Indian team are looking perfect in this edition with big players are coming good in crunch situations. “From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, everyone has looked good. In the bowling, Shami came in and claimed five wickets. Big players are those that perform in big tournaments,” said Harbhajan, who won the 2011 World Cup.

