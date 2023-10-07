Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Fans Taunt Naveen-Ul-Haq With ‘Kohli Kohli’ Chants During BAN vs AFG Clash – WATCH

The Afghan pacer was fielding near the boundary lane when fans started taunting with 'Kohli Kohli' chants.

Naveen-ul-Haq (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Naveen-ul-Haq was welcomed with ‘Kohli Kohli’ chants during the BAN vs SL clash in match 3 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, on October 7. This has been a scene ever since the Afghan pacer got into a heated altercation with star batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Afghan pacer was fielding near the boundary lane when fans started taunting with ‘Kohli Kohli’ chants. However, Naveen didn’t react to the crowd mocking him with the chants.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round show and Bangladesh’s exceptional performances in all three departments stunned Afghanistan resulting in a 6-wicket victory for Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

In the match, Mehidy starred with both bat and ball as he bagged three wickets conceding just 25 runs while he played an exceptional knock of 57 runs off 73 balls. Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for just 156 thanks to a masterful bowling display and Shakib Al Hasan’s team easily won the match in the 35th over.

Brief score: Afghanistan 156 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 47, Ibrahim Zadran 22; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-25) vs Bangladesh 158/4 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 57, Najmul Hossain Shanto 59*; Azmatullah Omarzai 1-9).

