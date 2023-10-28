Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Felt Pressure Right Away,’ Says Tom Latham After Losing By 5 Runs vs Australia In Dharamshala

Australia overcame New Zealand by five runs in a thrilling game to continue their winning run in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Tom Latham in action against Australia in Dharamshala. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: After losing a close encounter against five-time champions Australia, New Zealand captain Tom Latham has expressed his thoughts that the Pat Cummins-led side put them on the back foot right from the start, and also that the Kiwi side felt the pressure right away in the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 28.

Batting first, Australia amassed 388 and then stopped the Kiwis at 383 for nine in 50 overs. Travis Head smashed 109 off 67 balls in his first World Cup game and added 175 runs for the opening wicket with David Warner (81 off 65 balls).

Glenn Maxwell (41), Jos Inglis (38), and Pat Cummins, who blasted 37 off only 14 balls, upped the ante towards the end.

Glenn Phillips did an admirable job with the ball, ending with figures of 3/37 as his colleagues were taken to the cleaners.

With the bat, centurion Rachin Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand with a counterattacking 116 off 89 balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation the New Zealand skipper said that it was a great game of cricket despite being on the losing side. “Look obviously a great game of cricket. Too many ebbs and flows throughout the game and it hurts to lose it after coming so close but a great game of cricket.”

“They put us on the backfoot right from the start. Credit must go to them for the way they started. We needed to bowl better but were off today and we felt the pressure right away,” said Latham.

Latham also admitted that they need to have a perfect game to chase down a total close to 400 runs and he also appreciated the knock of Rachin Ravindra. “To chase down the total of 400, you have to play a perfect game. Young and Devon gave us a good start and Rachin played well to take the game close and I’m really proud of the guys.” Brief scores: Australia: 388 all out in 49.2 overs (Travis Head 109, David Warner 81; Glenn Phillips 3/37). New Zealand: 383/9 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 116, Jimmy Neesham 58, Josh Hazlewood 2/70).

