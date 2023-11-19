Home

ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Google Creates Unique Doodle To Celebrate Finale Of Marquee Event

ODI World Cup 2023 final will be played between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: ODI World Cup 2023 has come to the final stage where India and Australia will lock horns against each other for the trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, Sunday. There will be a closing ceremony to take place before the final of the marquee event where several artists will perform followed by an airshow.

Google has created a doodle for the occasion of the final of the marquee event which was started on October 4 in India at Narendra Modi Stadium. The photo of Google Doodle has went viral on social media and here is the picture:

What is Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the Google logo on the company’s homepage and other Google websites. Doodles are often created to celebrate holidays, events, anniversaries, and the lives of notable people. The first Doodle was created in 1998 to celebrate the Burning Man festival, and since then, Google has created thousands of Doodles to commemorate a wide range of events and people.

Doodles are typically designed by a team of Google artists and engineers, and they often incorporate interactive elements, such as games or animations. Some Doodles are also accompanied by special Google Search features, such as curated search results or interactive knowledge graphs.

