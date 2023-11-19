Home

Sports

Kapil Dev Uninvited For Captain’s Felicitation During IND vs AUS Clash – REPORT

Ahmedabad: It was former India captain Kapil Dev who led India to it’s first-ever ODI World Cup in 1983. So, ideally, Kapil should have been present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday during the 2023 WC final as all the WC-winning captain’s have been invited for felicitation. As we learn now, Kapil has not even received an invitation from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

“I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Dev said when asked why he wasn’t there in the final.

