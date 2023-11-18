Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya’s Special Message For Rohit Sharma’s Men Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya’s Special Message For Rohit Sharma’s Men Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final

Hardik Pandya gave Team India a special message ahead of the IND vs AUS Final. He congratulated the team and told them to bring the glorious Cup back home.

Hardik Pandya (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recorded a video message for the Men in Blue team ahead of the big IND vs AUS Final. He congratulated the team and told them to bring the glorious Cup back home.

Trending Now

“Boys I could not be more proud of this team. Everything we have done so far, how far we have come has been credited to years of hard work behind us. We are now one step away from glory, which we have dreamt of as children, it has been years of hard work. Lifting the Cup is not only for us, it’s for billions of people behind us. I am always with you, let’s bring the cup home,” said Hardik Pandya in a video message that he posted from his official X account.

You may like to read

Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the mega tournament after failing to recover from an injury to his left ankle, which he sustained during the league match against Bangladesh on October 19. BCCI named Prasidh Krishna as Hardik’s replacement in the India squad. However, the pacer didn’t get any match to play in the tournament yet and is unlikely to play in the final as well.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

In 2003, the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side defeated India in the finals of the ODI World Cup by 125 runs. It was a one-sided game as India never looked comfortable in the match.

However, the cricket landscape has undergone a significant transformation since then, with India emerging as a formidable force, consistently challenging and triumphing over Australia in recent years.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Australia in the league when the two teams met each other last month in Chennai.

Australia started their ODI World Cup campaign with two straight losses but the journey of the Team from Down Under has been a tale of resilience and redemption. Despite stumbling in their initial encounters, the five-time champions regrouped and stormed through the tournament, showcasing their cricketing prowess.

On the other hand, India’s dominance in the ongoing ODI World Cup has been a result of team effort. Each and every player has risen to the occasion whenever required. While Virat Kohli (711 runs) has been in scintillating form, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, Mohammad Shami (18 wickets) has wreaked havoc with fiery spells.

Now the stage is set for the biggest cricketing spectacle that promises exhilarating moments and a worthy culmination to what has been a blistering show of skills by teams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.