ODI World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf Registers Unwanted Record, Concedes Most Runs In Single Edition

In the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup in India, Rauf gifted 533 runs after taking part in nine innings at the ongoing tournament.

Haris Rauf in action during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against England in Kolkata. (Pic: X)

Kolkata: Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf registered an unwanted record against England in the 44th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, the ‘Men in Green’ speedster conceded the most runs in a single edition of the extravagant tournament.

In the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup in India, Rauf gifted 533 runs after taking part in nine innings at the ongoing tournament. Earlier, the unwanted record was held by the English spinner Adil Rashid, who gave away 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Rauf scalped 16 wickets and picked just one maiden over. His best performance at the ODI World Cup 2023 was 3/43.

Against England in Kolkata, the 30-year-old pacer bagged three wickets but gifted 64 runs to the English batsmen. He kept an economy rate of 6.40 on Saturday.

Coming to match, Ben Stokes continued his stellar form and scored 84 runs from 76 balls. He smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes. Meanwhile, Joe Root also played a 60-run knock from 72 balls. English opener Jonny Bairstow started the inning well after he played a 59-run knock from 61 balls.

The Pakistani pacers failed to make a mark in the game after they were unable to early wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr has been costly for the ‘Men in Green’ after he gave away 74 runs in the game. However, Wasim Jr picked up two wickets. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi bagged two wickets in the first inning and gifted 72 runs.

