ODI World Cup 2023: Here Is How Pakistan Can Qualify For Semi-Finals -Check Details

New Zealand's 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru have almost cancelled Pakistan's chances to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals

Pakistan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan have an extremely tough road ahead of them for semi-final qualification after New Zealand’s 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The Men in Green are set to face England in their final league stage match and will have to pull off a lifetime performance against the defending champions in order to better the Kiwis’ run rate and make it into the top four.

Pakistan would like to bat first in this crucial match and need to maintain a winning margin of at least 287 runs. So, if Babar and company score 300 runs, they will have to bowl out England on just 13 runs. The road will get impossible if they are forced to bowl first cause even if their lethal bowling attack bowls out England on 100 runs, they will have to chase it down in just 2.5 overs.

New Zealand’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka with as many as 160 balls to spare has boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR) up to +0.743 and almost assured them of a semi-final spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand have all but sealed their spot in the semifinals of the World Cup, joining the likes of India, South Africa and Australia after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

New Zealand’s emphatic victory over Sri Lanka means the make-up of the semi-final stage of the event can only change if something dramatic happens.

India are assured of finishing in first place in the points table with South Africa and Australia, placed second and third respectively, and will compete in the semifinal on November 16 at Eden Gardens. Kolkata.

The Black Caps’ victory over Sri Lanka means they sit in the box seat to finish fourth and are the most likely opponents for India, although Pakistan still have an outside chance of claiming the final place in the knockout stages with a big win over England in their final group match.

